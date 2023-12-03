New York High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Montgomery County Today - December 3
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
If you're searching for how to stream high school basketball in Montgomery County, New York today, we've got the information below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Montgomery County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Tamarac Senior High School at Fonda-Fultonville High School
- Game Time: 5:45 PM ET on December 3
- Location: Fonda, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
