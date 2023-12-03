NEC teams will be in action in two games on Sunday in college basketball play. That includes the Le Moyne Dolphins playing the Richmond Spiders at Robins Center.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

NEC Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Yale Bulldogs at Merrimack Warriors 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 3 NESN (Live stream on Fubo) Le Moyne Dolphins at Richmond Spiders 2:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 3 -

Follow NEC games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!