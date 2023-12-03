MAAC foes battle when the Quinnipiac Bobcats (5-2, 0-1 MAAC) travel to face the Niagara Purple Eagles (1-4, 0-1 MAAC) at Gallagher Center, starting at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Niagara vs. Quinnipiac Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Gallagher Center in Lewiston, New York

Gallagher Center in Lewiston, New York TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other MAAC Games

Niagara Stats Insights

The Purple Eagles' 47.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.1 percentage points higher than the Bobcats have given up to their opponents (43%).

Niagara is 1-3 when it shoots higher than 43% from the field.

The Purple Eagles are the 361st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bobcats sit at 108th.

The Purple Eagles put up 7.4 fewer points per game (67.2) than the Bobcats give up (74.6).

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Niagara Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Niagara scored 69.7 points per game last season. Away, it scored 60.1.

At home, the Purple Eagles gave up 64.9 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 67.

At home, Niagara made 7.3 3-pointers per game last season, 1.8 more than it averaged away (5.5). Niagara's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.7%) than on the road (30.9%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Niagara Upcoming Schedule