The Niagara Purple Eagles (1-4, 0-1 MAAC) take on a fellow MAAC opponent, the Quinnipiac Bobcats (5-2, 0-1 MAAC), on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Gallagher Center. It starts at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Quinnipiac vs. Niagara matchup in this article.

Niagara vs. Quinnipiac Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Gallagher Center in Lewiston, New York

Gallagher Center in Lewiston, New York How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Niagara vs. Quinnipiac Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Niagara vs. Quinnipiac Betting Trends

Niagara has won two games against the spread this year.

The Purple Eagles have covered the spread once when an underdog by 1.5 points or more this year (in two opportunities).

Quinnipiac has covered twice in six games with a spread this season.

Bobcats games have hit the over three out of six times this season.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.