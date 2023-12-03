Sunday's contest features the Quinnipiac Bobcats (5-2, 0-1 MAAC) and the Niagara Purple Eagles (1-4, 0-1 MAAC) squaring off at Gallagher Center in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 75-74 win for Quinnipiac according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on December 3.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Niagara vs. Quinnipiac Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Lewiston, New York Venue: Gallagher Center

Niagara vs. Quinnipiac Score Prediction

Prediction: Quinnipiac 75, Niagara 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Niagara vs. Quinnipiac

Computer Predicted Spread: Quinnipiac (-0.3)

Quinnipiac (-0.3) Computer Predicted Total: 148.2

Niagara has a 2-2-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Quinnipiac, who is 2-4-0 ATS. The Purple Eagles are 3-1-0 and the Bobcats are 3-3-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Niagara Performance Insights

The Purple Eagles have been outscored by 6.4 points per game (scoring 67.2 points per game to rank 313th in college basketball while allowing 73.6 per contest to rank 237th in college basketball) and have a -32 scoring differential overall.

Niagara averages 24.4 rebounds per game (360th in college basketball) while conceding 30 per outing to its opponents. It is outrebounded by 5.6 boards per game.

Niagara connects on 5.4 three-pointers per game (319th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 5 on average.

The Purple Eagles put up 94.4 points per 100 possessions (186th in college basketball), while allowing 103.4 points per 100 possessions (347th in college basketball).

Niagara and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Purple Eagles commit 10.4 per game (84th in college basketball) and force 10.4 (297th in college basketball play).

