Sunday's MAAC slate includes the Niagara Purple Eagles (0-3, 0-0 MAAC) against the Quinnipiac Bobcats (4-1, 0-0 MAAC) at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Niagara vs. Quinnipiac Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Niagara Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Niagara Top Players (2022-23)

Noah Thomasson: 19.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

19.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Aaron Gray: 12.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Sam Iorio: 8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK Braxton Bayless: 5.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK

5.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK David Mitchell: 4.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Quinnipiac Players to Watch

Ahmad Henderson II: 16.3 PTS, 3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK

16.3 PTS, 3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK Yaw Obeng-Mensah: 9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Harlan Obioha: 6.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK

6.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK Bayless: 10.7 PTS, 1.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.7 PTS, 1.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Luke Bumbalough: 9 PTS, 1.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Niagara vs. Quinnipiac Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Niagara Rank Niagara AVG Quinnipiac AVG Quinnipiac Rank 333rd 65 Points Scored 73 144th 55th 65.9 Points Allowed 69.7 162nd 328th 28.5 Rebounds 35.2 26th 297th 7 Off. Rebounds 10.3 39th 288th 6.3 3pt Made 8.2 85th 331st 10.9 Assists 13.1 169th 44th 10.5 Turnovers 12.1 212th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.