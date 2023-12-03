Sunday's MAAC slate includes the Niagara Purple Eagles (0-3, 0-0 MAAC) against the Quinnipiac Bobcats (4-1, 0-0 MAAC) at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Niagara vs. Quinnipiac Game Information

Niagara Top Players (2022-23)

  • Noah Thomasson: 19.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Aaron Gray: 12.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Sam Iorio: 8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Braxton Bayless: 5.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
  • David Mitchell: 4.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Quinnipiac Players to Watch

  • Ahmad Henderson II: 16.3 PTS, 3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
  • Yaw Obeng-Mensah: 9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Harlan Obioha: 6.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Bayless: 10.7 PTS, 1.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Luke Bumbalough: 9 PTS, 1.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0 BLK

Niagara vs. Quinnipiac Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Niagara Rank Niagara AVG Quinnipiac AVG Quinnipiac Rank
333rd 65 Points Scored 73 144th
55th 65.9 Points Allowed 69.7 162nd
328th 28.5 Rebounds 35.2 26th
297th 7 Off. Rebounds 10.3 39th
288th 6.3 3pt Made 8.2 85th
331st 10.9 Assists 13.1 169th
44th 10.5 Turnovers 12.1 212th

