The Niagara Purple Eagles (1-4, 0-1 MAAC) are at home in MAAC action against the Quinnipiac Bobcats (5-2, 0-1 MAAC) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET. The Purple Eagles are 1.5-point favorites in the game. The matchup has an over/under of 150.5 points.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Niagara vs. Quinnipiac Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Lewiston, New York

Lewiston, New York Venue: Gallagher Center

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Niagara -1.5 150.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Niagara Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, one Niagara matchup has gone over 150.5 points.

The average total in Niagara's games this season is 140.8, 9.7 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Purple Eagles are 2-2-0 against the spread this season.

Niagara has put together a 2-2-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 2-4-0 mark of Quinnipiac.

Niagara vs. Quinnipiac Over/Under Stats

Games Over 150.5 % of Games Over 150.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Niagara 1 25% 67.2 149.5 73.6 148.2 129 Quinnipiac 3 50% 82.3 149.5 74.6 148.2 149.5

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Niagara Insights & Trends

Niagara put together a 7-9-0 record against the spread in conference action last season.

The Purple Eagles record 7.4 fewer points per game (67.2) than the Bobcats give up (74.6).

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Niagara vs. Quinnipiac Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Niagara 2-2-0 1-1 3-1-0 Quinnipiac 2-4-0 0-2 3-3-0

Niagara vs. Quinnipiac Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Niagara Quinnipiac 9-4 Home Record 9-4 4-10 Away Record 9-6 5-4-0 Home ATS Record 3-7-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 6-6-0 69.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.2 60.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.3 6-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-3-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-4-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.