Should you wager on Nick Bonino to score a goal when the New York Rangers and the San Jose Sharks meet up on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Nick Bonino score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Bonino stats and insights

Bonino has scored in one of 22 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first game of the season against the Sharks.

Bonino has no points on the power play.

Bonino's shooting percentage is 7.7%, and he averages 0.6 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sharks defensive stats

The Sharks have conceded 94 goals in total (3.9 per game), which ranks 32nd in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Sharks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17 hits and 20.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Bonino recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/2/2023 Predators 0 0 0 12:30 Away W 4-3 11/29/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 12:12 Home W 3-2 11/27/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 10:19 Home L 5-1 11/25/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 11:54 Home W 7-4 11/24/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 15:25 Away W 3-1 11/22/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 14:10 Away W 1-0 11/20/2023 Stars 1 0 1 12:14 Away L 6-3 11/18/2023 Devils 0 0 0 10:58 Away W 5-3 11/12/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 11:44 Home W 4-3 SO 11/9/2023 Wild 0 0 0 16:33 Home W 4-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rangers vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, NBCS-CA, and NHL Network

MSG, NBCS-CA, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.