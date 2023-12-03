Should you wager on Nick Bonino to score a goal when the New York Rangers and the San Jose Sharks meet up on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Nick Bonino score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)

Bonino stats and insights

  • Bonino has scored in one of 22 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Sharks.
  • Bonino has no points on the power play.
  • Bonino's shooting percentage is 7.7%, and he averages 0.6 shots per game.

Sharks defensive stats

  • The Sharks have conceded 94 goals in total (3.9 per game), which ranks 32nd in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Sharks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17 hits and 20.5 blocked shots per game.

Bonino recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/2/2023 Predators 0 0 0 12:30 Away W 4-3
11/29/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 12:12 Home W 3-2
11/27/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 10:19 Home L 5-1
11/25/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 11:54 Home W 7-4
11/24/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 15:25 Away W 3-1
11/22/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 14:10 Away W 1-0
11/20/2023 Stars 1 0 1 12:14 Away L 6-3
11/18/2023 Devils 0 0 0 10:58 Away W 5-3
11/12/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 11:44 Home W 4-3 SO
11/9/2023 Wild 0 0 0 16:33 Home W 4-1

Rangers vs. Sharks game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSG, NBCS-CA, and NHL Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

