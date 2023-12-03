Patriot teams will hit the court in three games on Sunday's college basketball schedule. That includes the Holy Cross Crusaders squaring off against the Vermont Catamounts at Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Patriot Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV William & Mary Tribe at Navy Midshipmen 11:00 AM ET, Sunday, December 3 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Holy Cross Crusaders at Vermont Catamounts 12:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 3 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Lehigh Mountain Hawks at Hofstra Pride 2:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 3 -

Follow Patriot games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!