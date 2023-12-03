In the Week 13 game between the New York Jets and the Atlanta Falcons at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will Randall Cobb hit paydirt? Continue reading for odds and analysis on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Randall Cobb score a touchdown against the Falcons?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a TD)

Cobb's three receptions (on 12 targets) have netted him 20 yards (3.3 per game).

Cobb does not have a TD reception this year in six games.

Randall Cobb Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Bills 1 0 0 0 Week 2 @Cowboys 1 0 0 0 Week 3 Patriots 2 1 12 0 Week 4 Chiefs 4 2 8 0 Week 5 @Broncos 1 0 0 0 Week 6 Eagles 3 0 0 0

