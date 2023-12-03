As they get ready to take on the San Jose Sharks (6-16-2) on Sunday, December 3 at Madison Square Garden, with the puck dropping at 6:00 PM ET, the New York Rangers (17-4-1) have two players currently listed on the injury report.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

New York Rangers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Filip Chytil C Out Upper Body Kaapo Kakko RW Out Undisclosed

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

San Jose Sharks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Jan Rutta D Out Undisclosed Mitchell Russell RW Out Undisclosed Oskar Lindblom LW Out Lower Body Filip Zadina RW Out Upper Body Logan Couture C Out Lower Body Alexander Barabanov LW Out Finger

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rangers vs. Sharks Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, NBCS-CA, and NHL Network

MSG, NBCS-CA, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Arena: Madison Square Garden

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Rangers Season Insights

The Rangers' 73 total goals (3.3 per game) make them the 13th-ranked scoring team in the league.

Their +19 goal differential is third-best in the league.

Sharks Season Insights

The Sharks have 42 goals this season (1.8 per game), 32nd in the NHL.

San Jose has conceded 94 total goals this season (3.9 per game), ranking 32nd in the NHL.

With a goal differential of -52, they are 32nd in the league.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rangers vs. Sharks Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Rangers (-500) Sharks (+375) 6

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.