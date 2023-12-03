Rangers vs. Sharks Injury Report Today - December 3
As they get ready to take on the San Jose Sharks (6-16-2) on Sunday, December 3 at Madison Square Garden, with the puck dropping at 6:00 PM ET, the New York Rangers (17-4-1) have two players currently listed on the injury report.
New York Rangers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Filip Chytil
|C
|Out
|Upper Body
|Kaapo Kakko
|RW
|Out
|Undisclosed
San Jose Sharks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Jan Rutta
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Mitchell Russell
|RW
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Oskar Lindblom
|LW
|Out
|Lower Body
|Filip Zadina
|RW
|Out
|Upper Body
|Logan Couture
|C
|Out
|Lower Body
|Alexander Barabanov
|LW
|Out
|Finger
Rangers vs. Sharks Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG, NBCS-CA, and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: New York City, New York
- Arena: Madison Square Garden
Rangers Season Insights
- The Rangers' 73 total goals (3.3 per game) make them the 13th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- Their +19 goal differential is third-best in the league.
Sharks Season Insights
- The Sharks have 42 goals this season (1.8 per game), 32nd in the NHL.
- San Jose has conceded 94 total goals this season (3.9 per game), ranking 32nd in the NHL.
- With a goal differential of -52, they are 32nd in the league.
Rangers vs. Sharks Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Rangers (-500)
|Sharks (+375)
|6
