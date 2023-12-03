How to Watch the Rangers vs. Sharks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 3
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 12:12 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The New York Rangers (17-4-1) will host the San Jose Sharks (6-16-2) on Sunday, with both teams coming off a win in their most recent game.
You can follow the action on MSG, NBCS-CA, and NHL Network as the Rangers take on the Sharks.
Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG, NBCS-CA, and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Rangers Stats & Trends
- The Rangers have given up 54 total goals (only 2.4 per game), ranking second in NHL play for the fewest goals against.
- The Rangers' 73 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 14th in the NHL.
- In their past 10 games, the Rangers have gone 8-2-0 to earn 90.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Rangers have given up 25 goals (2.5 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have scored 34 goals during that span.
Rangers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Artemi Panarin
|22
|12
|18
|30
|14
|8
|0%
|Chris Kreider
|22
|14
|7
|21
|11
|5
|29.2%
|Vincent Trocheck
|22
|6
|15
|21
|9
|14
|63.9%
|Mika Zibanejad
|22
|5
|12
|17
|10
|12
|55.8%
|Erik Gustafsson
|22
|3
|12
|15
|13
|10
|-
Sharks Stats & Trends
- The Sharks allow 3.9 goals per game (94 in total), 32nd in the league.
- The Sharks have 42 goals this season (1.8 per game), 32nd in the NHL.
- Over the last 10 games, the Sharks have gone 4-5-1 (65.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Sharks have given up 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 2.5 goals-per-game average (25 total) during that time.
Sharks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Tomas Hertl
|23
|4
|13
|17
|7
|18
|58%
|Mikael Granlund
|17
|2
|8
|10
|7
|14
|48.3%
|William Eklund
|24
|5
|4
|9
|7
|11
|30.8%
|Calen Addison
|24
|0
|9
|9
|3
|5
|-
|Fabian Zetterlund
|24
|6
|3
|9
|8
|10
|47.1%
