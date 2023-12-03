The New York Rangers (17-4-1) will host the San Jose Sharks (6-16-2) on Sunday, with both teams coming off a win in their most recent game.

You can follow the action on MSG, NBCS-CA, and NHL Network as the Rangers take on the Sharks.

Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

MSG, NBCS-CA, and NHL Network

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Rangers vs Sharks Additional Info

Rangers Stats & Trends

The Rangers have given up 54 total goals (only 2.4 per game), ranking second in NHL play for the fewest goals against.

The Rangers' 73 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 14th in the NHL.

In their past 10 games, the Rangers have gone 8-2-0 to earn 90.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Rangers have given up 25 goals (2.5 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have scored 34 goals during that span.

Rangers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Artemi Panarin 22 12 18 30 14 8 0% Chris Kreider 22 14 7 21 11 5 29.2% Vincent Trocheck 22 6 15 21 9 14 63.9% Mika Zibanejad 22 5 12 17 10 12 55.8% Erik Gustafsson 22 3 12 15 13 10 -

Sharks Stats & Trends

The Sharks allow 3.9 goals per game (94 in total), 32nd in the league.

The Sharks have 42 goals this season (1.8 per game), 32nd in the NHL.

Over the last 10 games, the Sharks have gone 4-5-1 (65.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Sharks have given up 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 2.5 goals-per-game average (25 total) during that time.

Sharks Key Players