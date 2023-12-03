Sunday will feature a projected one-sided NHL contest between the home favorite New York Rangers (17-4-1, -500 on the moneyline to win) and the San Jose Sharks (6-16-2, +375 moneyline odds) at 6:00 PM ET on MSG, NBCS-CA, and NHL Network.

Rangers vs. Sharks Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, NBCS-CA, and NHL Network

MSG, NBCS-CA, and NHL Network Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Rangers vs. Sharks Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Rangers vs. Sharks Betting Trends

San Jose has combined with its opponent to score over 6 goals in 10 of 24 games this season.

The Rangers have won 82.4% of their games when favored on the moneyline this season (14-3).

The Sharks have been the underdog 24 times this season, and upset their opponent in six, or 25.0%, of those games.

New York has not played with moneyline odds of -500 or shorter.

San Jose has had moneyline odds of +375 or longer once this season and lost that game.

Rangers Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Mika Zibanejad 0.5 (-133) 1.5 (+175) 2.5 (-149) Artemi Panarin 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (-105) 3.5 (+115) Alexis Lafreniere 0.5 (+175) 0.5 (-125) 2.5 (+110)

Rangers Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 8-2-0 5-5 5-4-1 6.1 3.40 2.50 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 8-2-0 3.40 2.50 6 23.1% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-5-1 4-3 4-6-0 6.3 2.50 3.10 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-5-1 2.50 3.10 5 22.7% Record as ML Favorite 5-1 Record as ML Underdog 3-1 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 4 Record as ML Favorite 0-0 Record as ML Underdog 4-6 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 3 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 6

