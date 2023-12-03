The New York Rangers (17-4-1) host the San Jose Sharks (6-16-2) at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, December 3 at 6:00 PM ET on MSG, NBCS-CA, and NHL Network, with each team heading into the game following a win. The Rangers are coming off a 4-3 win over the Nashville Predators, while the Sharks knocked off the New Jersey Devils 6-3 in their most recent outing.

The Rangers are 8-2-0 in their last 10 contests, putting up 34 goals while allowing 25 in that period. On 26 power-play opportunities during that span, they have scored six goals (23.1%).

Ahead of watching this matchup, here's our pick for which club will secure the win in Sunday's hockey action.

Rangers vs. Sharks Predictions for Sunday

Our computer projections model for this encounter predicts a final score of Rangers 5, Sharks 1.

Moneyline Pick: Rangers (-500)

Rangers (-500) Total Pick: Under 6 (computer predicts 5.8 goals on average)

Under 6 (computer predicts 5.8 goals on average) Computer Predicted Spread: Rangers (-3.9)

Rangers Splits and Trends

The Rangers have a 17-4-1 record overall, with a 3-1-4 record in matchups that have required overtime.

New York has won all seven of its games that were decided by one goal.

In the three games this season the Rangers scored just one goal, they've finished 1-2-0 (two points).

New York has won both games this season when it scored a pair of goals (2-0-0, four points).

The Rangers are 14-2-1 in the 17 games when they have scored more than two goals (to record 29 points).

In the 13 games when New York has recorded a single power-play goal, it has a 9-4-0 record (18 points).

In the 12 games when it outshot its opponent, New York is 11-1-0 (22 points).

The Rangers have been outshot by opponents in 10 games, going 6-3-1 to register 13 points.

Team Stats Comparison

Rangers Rank Rangers AVG Sharks AVG Sharks Rank 9th 3.32 Goals Scored 1.75 32nd 3rd 2.45 Goals Allowed 3.92 32nd 22nd 29.8 Shots 24.3 32nd 12th 30 Shots Allowed 37.3 32nd 3rd 29.85% Power Play % 18.18% 21st 7th 85.14% Penalty Kill % 72.62% 30th

Rangers vs. Sharks Game Time and TV Channel

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, NBCS-CA, and NHL Network

MSG, NBCS-CA, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

