The New York Rangers' Vincent Trocheck and the San Jose Sharks' Mikael Granlund will be two of the top players to keep an eye on when these squads face off on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET, at Madison Square Garden.

Rangers vs. Sharks Game Information

Rangers Players to Watch

Artemi Panarin is one of New York's leading contributors with 30 points. He has scored 12 goals and picked up 18 assists this season.

Trocheck has chipped in with 21 points (six goals, 15 assists).

Chris Kreider's 21 points this season are via 14 goals and seven assists.

Jonathan Quick (6-0-1) has a 2.0 goals against average and a .931% save percentage (fourth-best in league).

Sharks Players to Watch

Tomas Hertl's four goals and 13 assists in 23 matchups give him 17 points on the season.

San Jose's Granlund has posted 10 total points (0.6 per game), with two goals and eight assists.

This season, Fabian Zetterlund has six goals and three assists for New York.

In the crease, Kaapo Kahkonen has a 3-6-0 record this season, with an .896 save percentage (41st in the league). In 10 games, he has 285 saves, and has allowed 33 goals (4.0 goals against average).

Rangers vs. Sharks Stat Comparison

Rangers Rank Rangers AVG Sharks AVG Sharks Rank 9th 3.32 Goals Scored 1.75 32nd 3rd 2.45 Goals Allowed 3.92 32nd 22nd 29.8 Shots 24.3 32nd 12th 30 Shots Allowed 37.3 32nd 3rd 29.85% Power Play % 18.18% 21st 7th 85.14% Penalty Kill % 72.62% 30th

