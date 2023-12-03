The New York Rangers (17-4-1) host the San Jose Sharks (6-16-2) at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, December 3 at 6:00 PM ET on MSG, NBCS-CA, and NHL Network, with each team heading into the game following a win. The Rangers are coming off a 4-3 triumph over the Nashville Predators, while the Sharks knocked off the New Jersey Devils 6-3 in their most recent outing.

Rangers vs. Sharks Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Favorite Underdog Total Rangers (-500) Sharks (+375) 6

Rangers Betting Insights

The Rangers have a 14-3 record when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

New York is yet to play as a moneyline favorite of -500 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Rangers an 83.3% chance to win.

In 11 of 22 matches this season, New York and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.

Rangers vs Sharks Additional Info

Rangers vs. Sharks Rankings

Rangers Total (Rank) Sharks Total (Rank) 73 (14th) Goals 42 (32nd) 54 (2nd) Goals Allowed 94 (32nd) 20 (6th) Power Play Goals 12 (24th) 11 (6th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 23 (30th)

Rangers Advanced Stats

In its past 10 contests New York has gone 8-2-0 overall, with a 5-5-0 record against the spread.

In its past 10 contests, New York went over five times.

The average amount of goals in the Rangers' past 10 games is 0.1 more than the over/under of 6 set for this game.

In their past 10 games, the Rangers have scored 0.2 more goals per game than their average on the season.

The Rangers' 3.3 average goals per game add up to 73 total, which makes them the 14th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

On defense, the Rangers are one of the best units in league action, allowing only 54 goals to rank second.

The team's goal differential is fourth-best in the league at +19.

