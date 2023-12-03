Rangers vs. Sharks: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The New York Rangers (17-4-1) host the San Jose Sharks (6-16-2) at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, December 3 at 6:00 PM ET on MSG, NBCS-CA, and NHL Network, with each team heading into the game following a win. The Rangers are coming off a 4-3 triumph over the Nashville Predators, while the Sharks knocked off the New Jersey Devils 6-3 in their most recent outing.
Rangers vs. Sharks Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG, NBCS-CA, and NHL Network
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Rangers (-500)
|Sharks (+375)
|6
Rangers Betting Insights
- The Rangers have a 14-3 record when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.
- New York is yet to play as a moneyline favorite of -500 or shorter.
- The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Rangers an 83.3% chance to win.
- In 11 of 22 matches this season, New York and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.
Rangers vs Sharks Additional Info
Rangers vs. Sharks Rankings
|Rangers Total (Rank)
|Sharks Total (Rank)
|73 (14th)
|Goals
|42 (32nd)
|54 (2nd)
|Goals Allowed
|94 (32nd)
|20 (6th)
|Power Play Goals
|12 (24th)
|11 (6th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|23 (30th)
Rangers Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 contests New York has gone 8-2-0 overall, with a 5-5-0 record against the spread.
- In its past 10 contests, New York went over five times.
- The average amount of goals in the Rangers' past 10 games is 0.1 more than the over/under of 6 set for this game.
- In their past 10 games, the Rangers have scored 0.2 more goals per game than their average on the season.
- The Rangers' 3.3 average goals per game add up to 73 total, which makes them the 14th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- On defense, the Rangers are one of the best units in league action, allowing only 54 goals to rank second.
- The team's goal differential is fourth-best in the league at +19.
