Top Player Prop Bets for Rangers vs. Sharks on December 3, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Artemi Panarin, Tomas Hertl and others in the New York Rangers-San Jose Sharks matchup at Madison Square Garden on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET.
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Rangers vs. Sharks Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG, NBCS-CA, and NHL Network
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Rangers vs. Sharks Additional Info
NHL Props Today: New York Rangers
Artemi Panarin Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +170)
One of New York's top offensive players this season is Panarin, who has scored 30 points in 22 games (12 goals and 18 assists).
Panarin Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Predators
|Dec. 2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Red Wings
|Nov. 29
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Sabres
|Nov. 27
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Bruins
|Nov. 25
|1
|1
|2
|4
|at Flyers
|Nov. 24
|0
|0
|0
|1
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Vincent Trocheck Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)
Vincent Trocheck has 21 points (one per game), scoring six goals and adding 15 assists.
Trocheck Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Predators
|Dec. 2
|1
|2
|3
|4
|vs. Red Wings
|Nov. 29
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Sabres
|Nov. 27
|0
|0
|0
|6
|vs. Bruins
|Nov. 25
|0
|2
|2
|3
|at Flyers
|Nov. 24
|0
|0
|0
|1
Chris Kreider Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)
Chris Kreider has 14 goals and seven assists for New York.
Kreider Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Predators
|Dec. 2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Red Wings
|Nov. 29
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Sabres
|Nov. 27
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Bruins
|Nov. 25
|2
|1
|3
|4
|at Flyers
|Nov. 24
|1
|1
|2
|4
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
NHL Props Today: San Jose Sharks
Tomas Hertl Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)
Hertl drives the offense for San Jose with 17 points (0.7 per game), with four goals and 13 assists in 23 games (playing 20:02 per game).
Hertl Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Devils
|Dec. 1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Bruins
|Nov. 30
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Capitals
|Nov. 27
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Canucks
|Nov. 25
|0
|2
|2
|0
|vs. Canadiens
|Nov. 24
|0
|2
|2
|2
Mikael Granlund Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -200)
Mikael Granlund is a top offensive contributor for San Jose with 10 total points this season. He has scored two goals and added eight assists in 17 games.
Granlund Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Devils
|Dec. 1
|1
|2
|3
|1
|at Bruins
|Nov. 30
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Capitals
|Nov. 27
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Canucks
|Nov. 25
|1
|1
|2
|4
|vs. Canadiens
|Nov. 24
|0
|0
|0
|1
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.