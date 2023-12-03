Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Artemi Panarin, Tomas Hertl and others in the New York Rangers-San Jose Sharks matchup at Madison Square Garden on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Rangers vs. Sharks Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, NBCS-CA, and NHL Network

MSG, NBCS-CA, and NHL Network Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rangers vs. Sharks Additional Info

NHL Props Today: New York Rangers

Artemi Panarin Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

1.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +170)

One of New York's top offensive players this season is Panarin, who has scored 30 points in 22 games (12 goals and 18 assists).

Panarin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Predators Dec. 2 0 0 0 3 vs. Red Wings Nov. 29 1 0 1 3 vs. Sabres Nov. 27 0 1 1 3 vs. Bruins Nov. 25 1 1 2 4 at Flyers Nov. 24 0 0 0 1

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Vincent Trocheck Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)

0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)

Vincent Trocheck has 21 points (one per game), scoring six goals and adding 15 assists.

Trocheck Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Predators Dec. 2 1 2 3 4 vs. Red Wings Nov. 29 0 1 1 3 vs. Sabres Nov. 27 0 0 0 6 vs. Bruins Nov. 25 0 2 2 3 at Flyers Nov. 24 0 0 0 1

Chris Kreider Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155)

0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)

Chris Kreider has 14 goals and seven assists for New York.

Kreider Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Predators Dec. 2 1 0 1 2 vs. Red Wings Nov. 29 0 0 0 4 vs. Sabres Nov. 27 0 0 0 1 vs. Bruins Nov. 25 2 1 3 4 at Flyers Nov. 24 1 1 2 4

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NHL Props Today: San Jose Sharks

Tomas Hertl Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)

Hertl drives the offense for San Jose with 17 points (0.7 per game), with four goals and 13 assists in 23 games (playing 20:02 per game).

Hertl Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Devils Dec. 1 0 1 1 1 at Bruins Nov. 30 0 0 0 1 vs. Capitals Nov. 27 0 0 0 0 vs. Canucks Nov. 25 0 2 2 0 vs. Canadiens Nov. 24 0 2 2 2

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Mikael Granlund Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -200)

Mikael Granlund is a top offensive contributor for San Jose with 10 total points this season. He has scored two goals and added eight assists in 17 games.

Granlund Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Devils Dec. 1 1 2 3 1 at Bruins Nov. 30 0 0 0 4 vs. Capitals Nov. 27 0 1 1 2 vs. Canucks Nov. 25 1 1 2 4 vs. Canadiens Nov. 24 0 0 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.