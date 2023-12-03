The Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (1-5, 0-1 MAAC) aim to stop a four-game losing skid when hosting the Siena Saints (2-5, 1-0 MAAC) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Knott Arena. The contest airs on ESPN+.

Siena vs. Mount St. Mary's Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Knott Arena in Emmitsburg, Maryland

TV: ESPN+

Siena Stats Insights

The Saints have shot at a 42.2% clip from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points fewer than the 43.8% shooting opponents of the Mountaineers have averaged.

Siena is 2-2 when it shoots better than 43.8% from the field.

The Mountaineers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Saints rank 64th.

The Saints put up 14.6 fewer points per game (58.9) than the Mountaineers give up to opponents (73.5).

Siena Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Siena scored 1.7 more points per game at home (69.8) than away (68.1).

In 2022-23, the Saints allowed 4.2 fewer points per game at home (65.2) than away (69.4).

Beyond the arc, Siena sunk fewer triples away (6.3 per game) than at home (7.4) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (33.0%) than at home (38.2%) too.

Siena Upcoming Schedule