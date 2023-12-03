The Siena Saints (2-5, 1-0 MAAC) will attempt to end a four-game road skid when taking on the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (1-5, 0-1 MAAC) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Knott Arena, airing at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Mount St. Mary's vs. Siena matchup.

Siena vs. Mount St. Mary's Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Knott Arena in Emmitsburg, Maryland

ESPN+

Siena vs. Mount St. Mary's Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Siena vs. Mount St. Mary's Betting Trends

Siena has won just one game against the spread this season.

The Saints have been an underdog by 9.5 points or more two times this year, and covered the spread in one of those games.

Mount St. Mary's has covered twice in six games with a spread this season.

A total of three out of the Mountaineers' six games this season have gone over the point total.

