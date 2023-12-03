Sunday's game features the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (1-5, 0-1 MAAC) and the Siena Saints (2-5, 1-0 MAAC) clashing at Knott Arena in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 75-63 win for heavily favored Mount St. Mary's according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on December 3.

The game has no line set.

Siena vs. Mount St. Mary's Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Time: 1:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Emmitsburg, Maryland

Venue: Knott Arena

Siena vs. Mount St. Mary's Score Prediction

Prediction: Mount St. Mary's 75, Siena 63

Spread & Total Prediction for Siena vs. Mount St. Mary's

Computer Predicted Spread: Mount St. Mary's (-12.1)

Mount St. Mary's (-12.1) Computer Predicted Total: 138.5

Mount St. Mary's has put together a 2-4-0 record against the spread this season, while Siena is 1-5-0. A total of three out of the Mountaineers' games this season have hit the over, and two of the Saints' games have gone over.

Siena Performance Insights

The Saints have a -109 scoring differential, falling short by 15.5 points per game. They're putting up 58.9 points per game, 358th in college basketball, and are giving up 74.4 per outing to rank 253rd in college basketball.

Siena records 30.7 rebounds per game (284th in college basketball) while conceding 29.6 per contest to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 1.1 boards per game.

Siena makes 5.0 three-pointers per game (335th in college basketball) at a 26.9% rate (338th in college basketball), compared to the 7.4 per outing its opponents make, shooting 39.1% from beyond the arc.

Siena has committed 16.1 turnovers per game (358th in college basketball), 5.8 more than the 10.3 it forces (305th in college basketball).

