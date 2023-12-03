Sunday's MAAC slate includes the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (1-2, 0-0 MAAC) meeting the Siena Saints (1-3, 0-0 MAAC) at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Siena vs. Mount St. Mary's Game Information

Siena Top Players (2022-23)

Jackson Stormo: 12.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.2 BLK

12.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.2 BLK Jared Billups: 8.1 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.0 BLK

8.1 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.0 BLK Javian McCollum: 15.9 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.9 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Andrew Platek: 10.4 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.4 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Michael Baer: 4.2 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

Mount St. Mary's Top Players (2022-23)

Jalen Benjamin: 16.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

16.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Dakota Leffew: 12.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK George Tinsley: 7.1 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

7.1 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Malik Jefferson: 8.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

8.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK Jedy Cordilia: 6.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

Siena vs. Mount St. Mary's Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Mount St. Mary's Rank Mount St. Mary's AVG Siena AVG Siena Rank 342nd 63.7 Points Scored 68.6 259th 82nd 67.0 Points Allowed 67.2 88th 270th 30.1 Rebounds 31.5 192nd 246th 7.8 Off. Rebounds 8.8 155th 256th 6.7 3pt Made 6.7 256th 230th 12.4 Assists 12.8 193rd 304th 13.2 Turnovers 12.5 249th

