Siena vs. Mount St. Mary's December 3 Tickets & Start Time
Sunday's MAAC slate includes the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (1-2, 0-0 MAAC) meeting the Siena Saints (1-3, 0-0 MAAC) at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Siena vs. Mount St. Mary's Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Sunday, December 3
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Siena Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Siena Top Players (2022-23)
- Jackson Stormo: 12.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Jared Billups: 8.1 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Javian McCollum: 15.9 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Andrew Platek: 10.4 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Michael Baer: 4.2 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Mount St. Mary's Top Players (2022-23)
- Jalen Benjamin: 16.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Dakota Leffew: 12.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- George Tinsley: 7.1 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Malik Jefferson: 8.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Jedy Cordilia: 6.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Siena vs. Mount St. Mary's Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Mount St. Mary's Rank
|Mount St. Mary's AVG
|Siena AVG
|Siena Rank
|342nd
|63.7
|Points Scored
|68.6
|259th
|82nd
|67.0
|Points Allowed
|67.2
|88th
|270th
|30.1
|Rebounds
|31.5
|192nd
|246th
|7.8
|Off. Rebounds
|8.8
|155th
|256th
|6.7
|3pt Made
|6.7
|256th
|230th
|12.4
|Assists
|12.8
|193rd
|304th
|13.2
|Turnovers
|12.5
|249th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.