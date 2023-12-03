The Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (1-5, 0-1 MAAC) are heavy, 10.5-point underdogs as they look to break a four-game losing streak when they host the Siena Saints (2-5, 1-0 MAAC) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Knott Arena. The contest airs at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup's point total is 131.5.

Siena vs. Mount St. Mary's Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Emmitsburg, Maryland

Emmitsburg, Maryland Venue: Knott Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Mount St. Mary's -10.5 131.5

Saints Betting Records & Stats

Siena has played four games this season that ended with a combined score higher than 131.5 points.

Siena's contests this season have a 133.3-point average over/under, 1.8 more points than this game's point total.

Siena are 1-5-0 against the spread this year.

Mount St. Mary's (2-4-0 ATS) has covered the spread 33.3% of the time, 16.6% more often than Siena (1-5-0) this season.

Siena vs. Mount St. Mary's Over/Under Stats

Games Over 131.5 % of Games Over 131.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Mount St. Mary's 5 83.3% 70.2 129.1 73.5 147.9 136.3 Siena 4 66.7% 58.9 129.1 74.4 147.9 137.3

Additional Siena Insights & Trends

The Mountaineers were 6-10-0 against the spread last season in MAAC games.

The Saints put up an average of 58.9 points per game, 14.6 fewer points than the 73.5 the Mountaineers give up to opponents.

Siena vs. Mount St. Mary's Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Mount St. Mary's 2-4-0 0-1 3-3-0 Siena 1-5-0 1-1 2-4-0

Siena vs. Mount St. Mary's Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Mount St. Mary's Siena 5-9 Home Record 8-5 6-10 Away Record 7-8 3-7-0 Home ATS Record 3-7-0 6-7-0 Away ATS Record 6-6-0 61.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 69.8 65.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.1 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-6-0 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-4-0

