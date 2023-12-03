Tim Boyle has a tough matchup when his New York Jets meet the Atlanta Falcons in Week 13 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Falcons allow 209.1 passing yards per game, 10th-best in the league.

Boyle has tallied 212 passing yards this season (106.0 per game), including one passing TD and three picks. With his legs, Boyle has three rushing yards on three totes, compiling 1.5 rushing yards per game.

Boyle vs. the Falcons

Boyle vs the Falcons (since 2021): 1 GP / 187 PASS YPG / PASS TD

1 GP / 187 PASS YPG / PASS TD One opposing player has registered 300 or more passing yards in an outing against Atlanta this year.

Nine players have tossed one or more TDs in a game against the Falcons this season.

Atlanta has given up two or more touchdown passes to four quarterbacks in 2023.

The Falcons have allowed three opposing players to throw for three or more TD passes in an outing this season.

The 209.1 passing yards per game yielded by the Falcons defense makes them the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense.

Opponents of the Falcons have scored 17 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). The Falcons' defense is 22nd in the league in that category.

Jets Player Previews

Tim Boyle Passing Props vs. the Falcons

Passing Yards: 181.5 (-115)

181.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 0.5 (-161)

Boyle Passing Insights

The Jets have passed 62.5% of the time and run 37.5% this season. They rank 30th in the NFL in scoring.

Boyle averages 4.1 yards per attempt this year (212 yards on 52 attempts).

Boyle has thrown for a touchdown in one of two games this year, but has zero games with multiple passing TDs.

He has scored one of his team's 10 offensive touchdowns this season (10.0%).

Boyle accounts for 5.2% of his team's red zone plays, with three of his total 52 passing attempts inside the opponent's red zone.

Tim Boyle Rushing Props vs the Falcons

Rushing Yards: 1.5 (-105)

Boyle Rushing Insights

Boyle has no rushing touchdowns in two games this year.

Boyle's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. Dolphins 11/24/2023 Week 12 27-for-38 / 179 YDS / 1 TD / 2 INTs 2 ATT / 2 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 11/19/2023 Week 11 7-for-14 / 33 YDS / 0 TDs / 1 INT 1 ATT / 1 YDS / 0 TDs

