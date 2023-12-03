The December 3 matchup between the Atlanta Falcons (5-6) and New York Jets (4-7) features a showdown at the QB position, with Desmond Ridder and Tim Boyle leading the way for their respective teams. Which signal caller has the edge? We analyze all of the relevant numbers below.

Jets vs. Falcons Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: MetLife Stadium

MetLife Stadium Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey

East Rutherford, New Jersey TV: FOX

Tim Boyle vs. Desmond Ridder Matchup

Tim Boyle 2023 Stats Desmond Ridder 2 Games Played 10 65.4% Completion % 65.2% 212 (106.0) Passing Yards (Per Game) 1,908 (190.8) 1 Touchdowns 7 3 Interceptions 8 3 (1.5) Rushing Yards (Per game) 180 (18.0) 0 Rushing Touchdowns 4

Falcons Defensive Stats

So far this year, the Falcons are giving up 21.1 points per contest (13th in NFL) and 321.1 total yards per game (11th).

When it comes to stopping the pass, Atlanta's defense has been clicking this season, as it ranks ninth in the league with 2,300 total passing yards allowed (209.1 per game).

Against the run, the Falcons rank 16th in the NFL in rushing yards allowed (1,232) and first in rushing TDs allowed (four).

On defense, Atlanta ranks sixth in the NFL in third-down efficiency allowed (35.2%) and third in red-zone efficiency allowed (38.2%).

Desmond Ridder Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 174.5 yards

: Over/Under 174.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 0.5 TD

: Over/Under 0.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Jets Defensive Stats

