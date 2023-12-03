Tim Boyle vs. Desmond Ridder in Week 13: Jets vs. Falcons Preview, Stats
The December 3 matchup between the Atlanta Falcons (5-6) and New York Jets (4-7) features a showdown at the QB position, with Desmond Ridder and Tim Boyle leading the way for their respective teams. Which signal caller has the edge? We analyze all of the relevant numbers below.
Jets vs. Falcons Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: MetLife Stadium
- Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey
- TV: FOX
Tim Boyle vs. Desmond Ridder Matchup
|Tim Boyle
|2023 Stats
|Desmond Ridder
|2
|Games Played
|10
|65.4%
|Completion %
|65.2%
|212 (106.0)
|Passing Yards (Per Game)
|1,908 (190.8)
|1
|Touchdowns
|7
|3
|Interceptions
|8
|3 (1.5)
|Rushing Yards (Per game)
|180 (18.0)
|0
|Rushing Touchdowns
|4
Falcons Defensive Stats
- So far this year, the Falcons are giving up 21.1 points per contest (13th in NFL) and 321.1 total yards per game (11th).
- When it comes to stopping the pass, Atlanta's defense has been clicking this season, as it ranks ninth in the league with 2,300 total passing yards allowed (209.1 per game).
- Against the run, the Falcons rank 16th in the NFL in rushing yards allowed (1,232) and first in rushing TDs allowed (four).
- On defense, Atlanta ranks sixth in the NFL in third-down efficiency allowed (35.2%) and third in red-zone efficiency allowed (38.2%).
Desmond Ridder Game Props
- Passing Yards Prop: Over/Under 174.5 yards
- Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 0.5 TD
- Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards
Jets Defensive Stats
