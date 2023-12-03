New York Jets receiver Tyler Conklin has a difficult matchup in Week 13 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), playing the Atlanta Falcons. The Falcons are giving up the 10th-fewest passing yards in the league, 209.1 per game.

Conklin has posted 414 yards (on 39 catches) so far this season. He's been targeted 50 times, producing 37.6 yards per game.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Conklin and the Jets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Conklin vs. the Falcons

Conklin vs the Falcons (since 2021): No games

No games Atlanta has allowed four opposing receivers to rack up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

14 players have caught a TD pass against the Falcons this year.

Two opposing players have hauled in at least two TD passes in matchups with Atlanta on the season.

The 209.1 passing yards the Falcons allow per outing makes them the 10th-ranked pass defense in the NFL this year.

So far this season, the Falcons have allowed 17 passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 1.5 per game. That ranks 22nd in the NFL.

Watch Jets vs Falcons on Fubo!

Jets Player Previews

Tyler Conklin Receiving Props vs. the Falcons

Receiving Yards: 23.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Conklin with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Conklin Receiving Insights

Conklin, in the receiving game, has gone over on his receiving yards prop in seven of 11 games this year.

Conklin has 13.3% of his team's target share (50 targets on 376 passing attempts).

He is averaging 8.3 yards per target (41st in NFL play), racking up 414 yards on 50 passes thrown his way.

Having played 11 games this year, Conklin has not tallied a TD reception.

Conklin (four red zone targets) has been targeted 12.9% of the time in the red zone (31 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Conklin's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Dolphins 11/24/2023 Week 12 5 TAR / 4 REC / 33 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 11/19/2023 Week 11 3 TAR / 2 REC / 18 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Raiders 11/12/2023 Week 10 7 TAR / 7 REC / 70 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chargers 11/6/2023 Week 9 6 TAR / 6 REC / 66 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Giants 10/29/2023 Week 8 2 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.