Will Tyler Conklin hit paydirt when the New York Jets and the Atlanta Falcons meet in Week 13 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the numbers and trends you need to know.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Conklin will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Tyler Conklin score a touchdown against the Falcons?

Odds to score a TD this game: +375 (Bet $10 to win $37.50 if he scores a TD)

Conklin has put together a 414-yard campaign thus far (37.6 yards per game), reeling in 39 throws out of 50 targets.

Conklin, in 11 games this year, has zero TD receptions.

Tyler Conklin Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Bills 1 1 2 0 Week 2 @Cowboys 6 5 50 0 Week 3 Patriots 5 3 26 0 Week 4 Chiefs 6 4 58 0 Week 5 @Broncos 5 4 67 0 Week 6 Eagles 4 3 24 0 Week 8 @Giants 2 0 0 0 Week 9 Chargers 6 6 66 0 Week 10 @Raiders 7 7 70 0 Week 11 @Bills 3 2 18 0 Week 12 Dolphins 5 4 33 0

Rep Tyler Conklin with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.