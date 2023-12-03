In the upcoming game against the San Jose Sharks, which starts at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, can we count on Vincent Trocheck to find the back of the net for the New York Rangers? Let's dig into the most important numbers and trends to determine which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Vincent Trocheck score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Trocheck stats and insights

Trocheck has scored in five of 22 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

This is his first game of the season against the Sharks.

He has four goals on the power play, and also four assists.

Trocheck averages 2.0 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.3%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sharks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Sharks are giving up 94 total goals (3.9 per game) which ranks 32nd in the NHL.

So far this season, the Sharks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17 hits and 20.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Trocheck recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/2/2023 Predators 3 1 2 19:15 Away W 4-3 11/29/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 19:41 Home W 3-2 11/27/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 21:09 Home L 5-1 11/25/2023 Bruins 2 0 2 18:21 Home W 7-4 11/24/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 21:17 Away W 3-1 11/22/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 21:50 Away W 1-0 11/20/2023 Stars 1 1 0 19:22 Away L 6-3 11/18/2023 Devils 3 0 3 20:58 Away W 5-3 11/12/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 26:28 Home W 4-3 SO 11/9/2023 Wild 3 1 2 16:46 Home W 4-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rangers vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, NBCS-CA, and NHL Network

MSG, NBCS-CA, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.