Vincent Trocheck will be on the ice when the New York Rangers and San Jose Sharks face off on Sunday at Madison Square Garden, starting at 6:00 PM ET. Does a wager on Trocheck intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Vincent Trocheck vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, NBCS-CA, and NHL Network

MSG, NBCS-CA, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -200)

0.5 points (Over odds: -200) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Trocheck Season Stats Insights

In 22 games this season, Trocheck has a plus-minus of +2, while averaging 19:59 on the ice per game.

In five of 22 games this year, Trocheck has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In 13 of 22 games this year, Trocheck has registered a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

Trocheck has an assist in 10 of 22 games this year, with multiple assists on four occasions.

Trocheck's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 66.7% that he hits the over.

The implied probability of Trocheck going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 47.6%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Trocheck Stats vs. the Sharks

The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, conceding 94 total goals (3.9 per game) in the league.

The team's -52 goal differential ranks 32nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 22 Games 2 21 Points 1 6 Goals 0 15 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.