The New York Rangers' upcoming game against the San Jose Sharks is scheduled for Sunday at 6:00 PM ET. Will Will Cuylle score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Will Cuylle score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +390 (Bet $10 to win $39.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Cuylle stats and insights

  • In three of 22 games this season, Cuylle has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has not faced the Sharks yet this season.
  • Cuylle has picked up one assist on the power play.
  • He has a 9.7% shooting percentage, attempting 1.4 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sharks defensive stats

  • On defense, the Sharks are allowing 94 total goals (3.9 per game) which ranks 32nd in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Sharks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17 hits and 20.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Cuylle recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/2/2023 Predators 0 0 0 9:27 Away W 4-3
11/29/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 8:08 Home W 3-2
11/27/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 11:47 Home L 5-1
11/25/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 11:33 Home W 7-4
11/24/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 6:01 Away W 3-1
11/22/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 8:45 Away W 1-0
11/20/2023 Stars 0 0 0 10:04 Away L 6-3
11/18/2023 Devils 0 0 0 12:11 Away W 5-3
11/12/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 13:01 Home W 4-3 SO
11/9/2023 Wild 1 0 1 14:21 Home W 4-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rangers vs. Sharks game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSG, NBCS-CA, and NHL Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.