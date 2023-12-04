Christian Kirk vs. Cam Taylor-Britt: Week 13 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
The Jacksonville Jaguars' Christian Kirk will be up against the Cincinnati Bengals' defense and Cam Taylor-Britt in Week 13 action at TIAA Bank Field. Continue reading for more stats and analysis on the Jaguars pass catchers' matchup versus the Bengals pass defense.
Jaguars vs. Bengals Game Info
- Game Date: Monday, December 4, 2023
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Venue: TIAA Bank Field
- Location: Jacksonville, Florida
- TV: ABC/ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo
Christian Kirk Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (WRs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Bengals
|90.7
|8.2
|27
|87
|7.80
Christian Kirk vs. Cam Taylor-Britt Insights
Christian Kirk & the Jaguars' Offense
- Christian Kirk's team-high 761 yards as a receiver have come on 56 receptions (out of 84 targets) with three touchdowns.
- Looking at the passing game, Jacksonville is averaging 238 yards (2,618 total), which ranks the team No. 13 in the league.
- The Jaguars are 14th in the NFL in points scored per game, at 23.1.
- Jacksonville ranks 19th in the NFL in pass rate, airing it out 34.3 times per contest.
- In the red zone, the Jaguars have been one of the least pass-happy teams this season, airing it out 32 times (sixth-fewest in league).
Cam Taylor-Britt & the Bengals' Defense
- Cam Taylor-Britt has picked off a team-high four passes. He also has 46 tackles, one TFL, and 10 passes defended to his name.
- When it comes to defending the pass, Cincinnati's defense has sputtered this season, as it ranks ninth-to-last in the league with 2,746 passing yards allowed (249.6 per game).
- So far this season, the Bengals rank 17th in the NFL in points allowed (22 per game) and 28th in total yards allowed (389.3 per game).
- Cincinnati has given up over 100 receiving yards to five players this season.
- The Bengals have given up a touchdown pass to 13 players this season.
Christian Kirk vs. Cam Taylor-Britt Advanced Stats
|Christian Kirk
|Cam Taylor-Britt
|Rec. Targets
|84
|60
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|56
|10
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|13.6
|34
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|761
|46
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|69.2
|4.6
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|245
|1
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|5
|0
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|3
|4
|Interceptions
