Ivy League Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Monday, December 4
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 2:22 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Just a single Ivy League game is on Monday's college basketball slate. That contest is the UC Riverside Highlanders squaring off against the Dartmouth Big Green at Edward Leede Arena.
Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Ivy League Women's Basketball Game Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|UC Riverside Highlanders at Dartmouth Big Green
|2:00 PM ET, Monday, December 4
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
Follow Ivy League games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.