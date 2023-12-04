New York High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jefferson County Today - December 4
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school basketball competition in Jefferson County, New York today, and info on how to stream these matchups is available below.
Jefferson County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Lyme Central School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 4
- Location: Chaumont, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sackets Harbor Senior High School at Copenhagen Central School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 4
- Location: Copenhagen, NY
- Conference: Frontier D
- How to Stream: Watch Here
