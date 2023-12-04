How to Watch the Kings vs. Pelicans Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 4
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 4:32 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The New Orleans Pelicans (11-10) will visit the Sacramento Kings (11-7) after losing three straight road games.
Kings vs. Pelicans Game Info
- When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Kings vs Pelicans Additional Info
Kings Stats Insights
- The Kings are shooting 46.5% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 46.4% the Pelicans allow to opponents.
- In games Sacramento shoots better than 46.4% from the field, it is 7-1 overall.
- The Kings are the 17th best rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans rank 12th.
- The Kings score just 3.3 more points per game (116.5) than the Pelicans give up (113.2).
- Sacramento has a 10-2 record when putting up more than 113.2 points.
Pelicans Stats Insights
- The Pelicans are shooting 47.8% from the field, 1.1% lower than the 48.9% the Kings' opponents have shot this season.
- New Orleans is 5-5 when it shoots higher than 48.9% from the field.
- The Kings are the 17th best rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans rank 12th.
- The Pelicans score an average of 114 points per game, just 2.7 fewer points than the 116.7 the Kings allow.
- When it scores more than 116.7 points, New Orleans is 6-3.
Kings Home & Away Comparison
- The Kings are putting up 121 points per game in home games. On the road, they are averaging 112.9 points per contest.
- Sacramento is ceding 119.5 points per game in home games. In road games, it is allowing 114.5.
- Looking at three-pointers, the Kings have performed worse in home games this year, averaging 14.6 three-pointers per game with a 35.1% three-point percentage, compared to 14.9 per game and a 35.7% percentage in road games.
Pelicans Home & Away Comparison
- The Pelicans put up more points per game at home (117.4) than on the road (109.4), and concede the same amount at home as away (113.2).
- At home, New Orleans concedes 113.2 points per game. Away, it allows the same number.
- At home the Pelicans are collecting 28.2 assists per game, 5.1 more than away (23.1).
Kings Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Alex Len
|Out
|Ankle
|Chris Duarte
|Questionable
|Knee
Pelicans Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Matt Ryan
|Out
|Calf
|Larry Nance Jr.
|Out
|Rib
