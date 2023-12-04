Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Lewis County, New York? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we provide specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.

Lewis County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Sackets Harbor Senior High School at Copenhagen Central School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 4

7:00 PM ET on December 4 Location: Copenhagen, NY

Copenhagen, NY Conference: Frontier D

Frontier D How to Stream: Watch Here

Harrisville High School at Canton Central School