Monday's game that pits the Long Island Sharks (1-6) versus the Delaware State Hornets (0-6) at Memorial Hall Gym is expected to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 64-63 in favor of LIU. Game time is at 5:30 PM ET on December 4.

The Sharks lost their last matchup 63-54 against Saint Peter's on Thursday.

LIU vs. Delaware State Game Info

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Where: Memorial Hall Gym in Dover, Delaware

LIU vs. Delaware State Score Prediction

Prediction: LIU 64, Delaware State 63

Other NEC Predictions

LIU Schedule Analysis

The Sharks defeated the No. 348-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Hampton Pirates, 60-53, on November 25, which goes down as their signature victory of the season.

LIU has tied for the 49th-most Quadrant 2 losses in the country (one).

Based on the RPI, the Hornets have two losses against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 33rd-most in the nation.

LIU has three losses against Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 15th-most in Division 1.

LIU Leaders

Ashley Austin: 14.4 PTS, 2.7 STL, 40.4 FG%, 27.0 3PT% (10-for-37)

14.4 PTS, 2.7 STL, 40.4 FG%, 27.0 3PT% (10-for-37) Nigeria Harkless: 8.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 43.8 FG%

8.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 43.8 FG% Emaia O'Brien: 4.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 26.2 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (8-for-26)

4.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 26.2 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (8-for-26) Amaya Dowdy: 8.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 1.2 BLK, 60.0 FG%

8.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 1.2 BLK, 60.0 FG% Mariah Elohim: 9.6 PTS, 29.7 FG%, 20.4 3PT% (11-for-54)

LIU Performance Insights

The Sharks are being outscored by 14.7 points per game, with a -103 scoring differential overall. They put up 54.6 points per game (324th in college basketball), and allow 69.3 per contest (276th in college basketball).

