Be sure to catch the high school basketball games happening in Nassau County, New York today. Information on how to watch all of the action can be found below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Nassau County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Mineola High School at Island Trees Senior High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 4

5:00 PM ET on December 4 Location: Levittown, NY

Levittown, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Port Washington High School at Great Neck South Senior High School

Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on December 4

6:45 PM ET on December 4 Location: Great Neck, NY

Great Neck, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Hicksville High School at The Wheatley School