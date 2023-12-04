New York High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Saratoga County Today - December 4
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games taking place in Saratoga County, New York today. Info on how to watch all of the action can be located below.
Saratoga County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Saratoga Central Catholic Senior High School at Mayfield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 4
- Location: Mayfield, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
