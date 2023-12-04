New York High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in St. Lawrence County Today - December 4
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball action in St. Lawrence County, New York is on the schedule today, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
St. Lawrence County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Norwood Norfolk Central School at Edwards-Knox Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 4
- Location: Edwards, NY
- Conference: West
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Lawrence Senior High School at Brushton Moira Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 4
- Location: Brushton, NY
- Conference: East
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Harrisville High School at Canton Central School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 4
- Location: Canton, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
