High school basketball action in St. Lawrence County, New York is on the schedule today, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

St. Lawrence County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Norwood Norfolk Central School at Edwards-Knox Senior High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 4

7:00 PM ET on December 4 Location: Edwards, NY

Edwards, NY Conference: West

West How to Stream: Watch Here

St. Lawrence Senior High School at Brushton Moira Senior High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 4

7:15 PM ET on December 4 Location: Brushton, NY

Brushton, NY Conference: East

East How to Stream: Watch Here

Harrisville High School at Canton Central School