Monday's game that pits the Syracuse Orange (6-1) versus the Northeastern Huskies (4-3) at JMA Wireless Dome should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 79-52 in favor of Syracuse, who is big favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on December 4.

In their most recent matchup on Thursday, the Orange secured a 79-73 win against Alabama.

Syracuse vs. Northeastern Game Info

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York

Syracuse vs. Northeastern Score Prediction

Prediction: Syracuse 79, Northeastern 52

Other ACC Predictions

Syracuse Schedule Analysis

When the Orange beat the Alabama Crimson Tide, the No. 30 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 79-73 on November 30, it was their season's signature win.

The Orange have tied for the 16th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (one).

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Syracuse is 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 19th-most victories.

Syracuse 2023-24 Best Wins

79-73 at home over Alabama (No. 30) on November 30

81-69 over Iowa State (No. 76) on November 25

71-54 over Northern Iowa (No. 125) on November 24

80-47 at home over Coppin State (No. 248) on November 15

75-41 at home over Lafayette (No. 281) on November 7

Syracuse Leaders

Dyaisha Fair: 19 PTS, 2.1 STL, 41.2 FG%, 42.6 3PT% (23-for-54)

19 PTS, 2.1 STL, 41.2 FG%, 42.6 3PT% (23-for-54) Alaina Rice: 14.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 51.4 FG%, 57.1 3PT% (12-for-21)

14.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 51.4 FG%, 57.1 3PT% (12-for-21) Alyssa Latham: 11 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.9 BLK, 58.2 FG%

11 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.9 BLK, 58.2 FG% Kyra Wood: 9.4 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.1 BLK, 61.4 FG%

9.4 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.1 BLK, 61.4 FG% Georgia Woolley: 14.3 PTS, 5 AST, 2.5 STL, 31 FG%, 12 3PT% (3-for-25)

Syracuse Performance Insights

The Orange outscore opponents by 21.1 points per game (scoring 81.1 points per game to rank 32nd in college basketball while allowing 60 per outing to rank 111th in college basketball) and have a +148 scoring differential overall.

