The Syracuse Orange (6-1) will attempt to continue a three-game winning run when they host the Northeastern Huskies (4-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 4, 2023 at JMA Wireless Dome.

Syracuse Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York

JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York TV: ACC Network X

Syracuse vs. Northeastern Scoring Comparison

The Huskies' 59.4 points per game are only 0.6 fewer points than the 60.0 the Orange allow.

Northeastern is 3-0 when it scores more than 60.0 points.

Syracuse's record is 4-0 when it gives up fewer than 59.4 points.

The Orange score 81.1 points per game, 19.1 more points than the 62.0 the Huskies allow.

Syracuse has a 6-1 record when putting up more than 62.0 points.

Northeastern is 4-2 when giving up fewer than 81.1 points.

The Orange are making 46.3% of their shots from the field, 6.1% higher than the Huskies concede to opponents (40.2%).

The Huskies shoot 41.2% from the field, 4.3% higher than the Orange allow.

Syracuse Leaders

Dyaisha Fair: 19.0 PTS, 2.1 STL, 41.2 FG%, 42.6 3PT% (23-for-54)

19.0 PTS, 2.1 STL, 41.2 FG%, 42.6 3PT% (23-for-54) Alaina Rice: 14.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 51.4 FG%, 57.1 3PT% (12-for-21)

14.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 51.4 FG%, 57.1 3PT% (12-for-21) Alyssa Latham: 11.0 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.9 BLK, 58.2 FG%

11.0 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.9 BLK, 58.2 FG% Kyra Wood: 9.4 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.1 BLK, 61.4 FG%

9.4 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.1 BLK, 61.4 FG% Georgia Woolley: 14.3 PTS, 5.0 AST, 2.5 STL, 31.0 FG%, 12.0 3PT% (3-for-25)

Syracuse Schedule