When the New York Rangers face off against the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, will Adam Fox find the back of the net? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Adam Fox score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +480 (Bet $10 to win $48.00 if he scores a goal)

Fox stats and insights

Fox has scored in three of 13 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not faced the Senators yet this season.

He has three goals on the power play, and also eight assists.

Fox's shooting percentage is 15.0%, and he averages 1.5 shots per game.

Senators defensive stats

The Senators have conceded 63 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks seventh in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Senators have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.3 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Fox recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/3/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 21:49 Home W 6-5 12/2/2023 Predators 3 0 3 19:35 Away W 4-3 11/29/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 21:31 Home W 3-2 11/2/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 6:01 Home W 2-1 10/30/2023 Jets 1 0 1 23:30 Away W 3-2 OT 10/28/2023 Canucks 2 1 1 24:33 Away W 4-3 OT 10/26/2023 Oilers 2 1 1 21:16 Away W 3-0 10/24/2023 Flames 1 0 1 22:16 Away W 3-1 10/21/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 21:12 Away W 4-1 10/19/2023 Predators 1 1 0 25:17 Home L 4-1

Rangers vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG and ESPN+

MSG and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

