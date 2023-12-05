The New York Rangers, Adam Fox among them, play the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, at Canadian Tire Centre. Prop bets for Fox are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Adam Fox vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -105)

Fox Season Stats Insights

In 13 games this season, Fox has averaged 21:02 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of 0.

Fox has a goal in three games this year through 13 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In 10 of 13 games this year, Fox has registered a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

In nine of 13 games this season, Fox has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Fox has an implied probability of 57.1% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Fox has an implied probability of 51.2% of going over his assist prop bet.

Fox Stats vs. the Senators

The Senators have conceded 63 goals in total (3.3 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (0) ranks 15th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 13 Games 3 15 Points 2 3 Goals 0 12 Assists 2

