Alexis Lafreniere and the New York Rangers will play the Ottawa Senators at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. If you'd like to wager on Lafreniere's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Alexis Lafreniere vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Lafreniere Season Stats Insights

Lafreniere has averaged 16:56 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of 0).

Lafreniere has scored a goal in seven of 23 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In 11 of 23 games this season, Lafreniere has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Lafreniere has had an assist in a game five times this year over 23 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Lafreniere's implied probability to go over his point total is 48.8% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 29.4% of Lafreniere going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Lafreniere Stats vs. the Senators

The Senators have conceded 63 goals in total (3.3 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's goal differential (0) ranks 15th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 23 Games 3 15 Points 0 8 Goals 0 7 Assists 0

