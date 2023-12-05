The Army Black Knights (1-7) battle the Le Moyne Dolphins (3-5) at 6:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Army vs. Le Moyne Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Christl Arena in West Point, New York

Christl Arena in West Point, New York TV: ESPN+



Army Stats Insights

The Black Knights make 38.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.8 percentage points lower than the Dolphins have allowed to their opponents (45.2%).

The Dolphins are the 335th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Black Knights sit at 301st.

The Black Knights score 59.1 points per game, 15.4 fewer points than the 74.5 the Dolphins allow.

Army Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Army scored 74.0 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 72.7 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 1.3 points per contest.

The Black Knights gave up 66.7 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 5.7 fewer points than they allowed in road games (72.4).

In terms of three-point shooting, Army fared worse in home games last year, sinking 7.5 threes per game with a 32.7% three-point percentage, compared to 8.1 per game with a 38.1% percentage on the road.

Army Upcoming Schedule