The Army Black Knights (1-7) play the Le Moyne Dolphins (3-5) at 6:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 on ESPN+.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Army vs. Le Moyne matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Army vs. Le Moyne Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Christl Arena in West Point, New York

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Army vs. Le Moyne Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Army Moneyline Le Moyne Moneyline BetMGM Army (-3.5) 135.5 -165 +140 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Army (-3.5) 135.5 -168 +136 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Army vs. Le Moyne Betting Trends

Army has compiled a 3-4-0 record against the spread this season.

So far this season, two of the Black Knights games have hit the over.

Le Moyne has covered five times in six chances against the spread this year.

In the Dolphins' six chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.

