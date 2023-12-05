Tuesday's contest between the Army Black Knights (1-7) and Le Moyne Dolphins (3-5) squaring off at Christl Arena has a projected final score of 70-69 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Army, so expect a tight matchup. The game will start at 6:00 PM ET on December 5.

There is no line set for the game.

Army vs. Le Moyne Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Where: West Point, New York

West Point, New York Venue: Christl Arena

Army vs. Le Moyne Score Prediction

Prediction: Army 70, Le Moyne 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Army vs. Le Moyne

Computer Predicted Spread: Army (-0.0)

Army (-0.0) Computer Predicted Total: 138.3

Army is 3-4-0 against the spread this season compared to Le Moyne's 5-1-0 ATS record. The Black Knights are 2-5-0 and the Dolphins are 3-3-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Army Performance Insights

The Black Knights average 59.1 points per game (358th in college basketball) while giving up 65.3 per outing (64th in college basketball). They have a -49 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 6.2 points per game.

Army ranks 300th in college basketball at 30.0 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 30.6 its opponents average.

Army knocks down 7.6 three-pointers per game (164th in college basketball) at a 28.6% rate (319th in college basketball), compared to the 6.4 per game its opponents make at a 32.7% rate.

The Black Knights average 81.5 points per 100 possessions on offense (346th in college basketball), and allow 89.9 points per 100 possessions (205th in college basketball).

Army forces 11.8 turnovers per game (203rd in college basketball) while committing 11.6 (164th in college basketball action).

