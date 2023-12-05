The Army Black Knights (0-5) face the Le Moyne Dolphins (2-4) at 6:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Army vs. Le Moyne Game Information

Army Players to Watch

Josh Scovens: 8.0 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.0 BLK

8.0 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.0 BLK Charlie Peterson: 6.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

6.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Ryan Curry: 10.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.0 BLK Blake Barker: 6.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

6.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Abe Johnson: 5.0 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

Le Moyne Players to Watch

Army vs. Le Moyne Stat Comparison

Army Rank Army AVG Le Moyne AVG Le Moyne Rank 360th 56.0 Points Scored 73.7 211th 104th 65.8 Points Allowed 78.2 313th 297th 30.2 Rebounds 26.8 345th 174th 9.6 Off. Rebounds 6.3 329th 164th 7.6 3pt Made 10.0 28th 257th 11.6 Assists 16.3 65th 155th 11.6 Turnovers 9.2 40th

