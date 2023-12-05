Army vs. Le Moyne December 5 Tickets & Start Time
The Army Black Knights (0-5) face the Le Moyne Dolphins (2-4) at 6:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
Army vs. Le Moyne Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 5
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Army Players to Watch
- Josh Scovens: 8.0 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Charlie Peterson: 6.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Ryan Curry: 10.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Blake Barker: 6.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Abe Johnson: 5.0 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
Le Moyne Players to Watch
Army vs. Le Moyne Stat Comparison
|Army Rank
|Army AVG
|Le Moyne AVG
|Le Moyne Rank
|360th
|56.0
|Points Scored
|73.7
|211th
|104th
|65.8
|Points Allowed
|78.2
|313th
|297th
|30.2
|Rebounds
|26.8
|345th
|174th
|9.6
|Off. Rebounds
|6.3
|329th
|164th
|7.6
|3pt Made
|10.0
|28th
|257th
|11.6
|Assists
|16.3
|65th
|155th
|11.6
|Turnovers
|9.2
|40th
