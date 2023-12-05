Will Artemi Panarin Score a Goal Against the Senators on December 5?
On Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, the New York Rangers clash with the Ottawa Senators. Is Artemi Panarin going to light the lamp in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Artemi Panarin score a goal against the Senators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +165 (Bet $10 to win $16.50 if he scores a goal)
Panarin stats and insights
- Panarin has scored in 11 of 23 games this season, and had multiple goals in three of those games.
- He has not faced the Senators yet this season.
- He has three goals on the power play, and also 10 assists.
- Panarin's shooting percentage is 16.9%, and he averages 3.9 shots per game.
Senators defensive stats
- The Senators have given up 63 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks seventh in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Senators have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.3 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.
Panarin recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/3/2023
|Sharks
|4
|3
|1
|19:15
|Home
|W 6-5
|12/2/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|17:43
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/29/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|1
|0
|21:19
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/27/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|21:15
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/25/2023
|Bruins
|2
|1
|1
|17:05
|Home
|W 7-4
|11/24/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|18:34
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/22/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|17:15
|Away
|W 1-0
|11/20/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|20:03
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/18/2023
|Devils
|2
|2
|0
|22:24
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/12/2023
|Blue Jackets
|2
|0
|2
|28:02
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
Rangers vs. Senators game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
