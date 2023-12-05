Artemi Panarin will be on the ice when the New York Rangers and Ottawa Senators face off on Tuesday at Canadian Tire Centre, beginning at 7:00 PM ET. If you're thinking about a wager on Panarin against the Senators, we have plenty of info to help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Artemi Panarin vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG and ESPN+

MSG and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +150)

1.5 points (Over odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -154)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Panarin Season Stats Insights

In 23 games this season, Panarin has a plus-minus rating of +3, while averaging 19:27 on the ice per game.

Panarin has a goal in 11 games this year out of 23 games played, including multiple goals three times.

Panarin has a point in 19 games this season (out of 23), including multiple points 12 times.

Panarin has an assist in 16 of 23 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

The implied probability that Panarin goes over his points over/under is 40%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Panarin has an implied probability of 60.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Panarin Stats vs. the Senators

The Senators have given up 63 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks seventh in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (0) ranks 15th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 23 Games 3 34 Points 2 15 Goals 0 19 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.