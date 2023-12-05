On Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, the New York Rangers match up against the Ottawa Senators. Is Barclay Goodrow going to find the back of the net in this game? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Barclay Goodrow score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Goodrow stats and insights

Goodrow has scored in one of 22 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first game of the season against the Senators.

Goodrow has no points on the power play.

Goodrow averages 0.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.1%.

Senators defensive stats

The Senators have conceded 63 goals in total (3.3 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Senators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.3 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Goodrow recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/3/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 14:40 Home W 6-5 12/2/2023 Predators 0 0 0 14:52 Away W 4-3 11/29/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 11:41 Home W 3-2 11/27/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 11:26 Home L 5-1 11/25/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 15:54 Home W 7-4 11/24/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 15:19 Away W 3-1 11/22/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 11:42 Away W 1-0 11/20/2023 Stars 1 1 0 12:08 Away L 6-3 11/18/2023 Devils 0 0 0 13:13 Away W 5-3 11/12/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 7:56 Home W 4-3 SO

Rangers vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG and ESPN+

MSG and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

